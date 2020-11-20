After the Thanksgiving meal and turkey handouts on Nov. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., the Upper Adams Food Pantry will shut down again, going to appointments only until further notice, according to a release from Phil Wagner, logistics coordinator.
“Although there have been no issues since we reopened, and Adams County has been doing much better than the state average in dealing with COVID,” Wagner said he “does not wish to place the great volunteers at any increased risk, nor our Upper Adams School District families that we serve.”
