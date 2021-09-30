Delone Catholic High School’s week-long celebration of school spirit begins Monday, Oct. 4 and culminates on Friday, Oct. 8, with a pep rally and homecoming court crowning, according to a release from the school.
“Our homecoming spirit week, football game and dance are something the students look forward to every year,” said Lori Heberling, school guidance counselor and student council moderator. “The entire school is very excited to be able to participate in all these events this year. We have such great school spirit here and it is certainly shining through as we prepare for these fun traditions.”
