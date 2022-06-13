The 37th annual Latimore Valley Fair is set for June 24-26 at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds, located a quarter mile off US Route 15, just north of York Springs.
Bands, a Chili Cook Off Competition, petting zoo, pony rides for children, race car exhibits, and more will be featured all weekend.
There's tractor pull Saturday, June 25, with a kid’s pedal tractor pull also being held. Antique and classic cars will make laps around the historic dirt track Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday is an extra fun day with antique and classic cars, and hot rods on display during the car show with trophy prizes being awarded to winners.
Parking and admission are free. Shuttle services to the fairground will also be available. For more information, call Kelly at 717-360-3584 or e-mail kwaters65@comcast.net.
The Chili Cook Off Competition will be held Sunday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the Latimore Valley Fair. This event is open to the public, and primitive camping is available. There will be a $25 entry fee for all attendees. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing. Public tasting will start at noon. The winner of the competition will earn a spot in the Terlingua International Chili Cookoff, to be held in Terlingua, Texas, Nov. 1-5. Organizers challenge the public to come and show off their chili. For more information, contact Nathan Gramm by calling 717-350-8550 or e-mailing ttrash91@aol.com.
A corn hole tournament is also in the works for Sunday, June 26, at the fair. Bring your own partner. Register for the tournament at the Latimore Fair Pavilion. The cost will be $20 per team. This tournament benefits the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing. Cash prizes will be awarded. For more information, e-mail latimorevalleyfair@emmr.org.
