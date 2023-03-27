Adams County

The Adams County Allied Veterans Council will hold its annual Vietnam War Observance at the Gettysburg American Legion Post 202, Middle Street, Gettysburg, Wednesday, March 29, beginning promptly at 2 p.m. The ceremony will honor not only Vietnam War veterans and their families but all military veterans; their families and friends are invited to attend the event. Featured speaker will be Ret. Air Force Capt. Peter Lindquist, who flew more than 500 hours during the Vietnam War. A 21-gun salute and the playing of taps will close the program. A lunch will be provided to all in attendance after the ceremony.

