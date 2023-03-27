The Adams County Allied Veterans Council will hold its annual Vietnam War Observance at the Gettysburg American Legion Post 202, Middle Street, Gettysburg, Wednesday, March 29, beginning promptly at 2 p.m. The ceremony will honor not only Vietnam War veterans and their families but all military veterans; their families and friends are invited to attend the event. Featured speaker will be Ret. Air Force Capt. Peter Lindquist, who flew more than 500 hours during the Vietnam War. A 21-gun salute and the playing of taps will close the program. A lunch will be provided to all in attendance after the ceremony.
A Jewish Passover Seder with traditional foods, practices and symbols is planned for Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, 909 Fairfield Road. A $5 donation per adult, $3 for children under 10 requested to cover food cost for this collaborative effort between the YW and local Jewish community. Registration required by March 31; email nlilley@ywcagettysburg.org or call 717-334-9171, ext. 115.
Penn State Extension will hold its annual Adams County Homemaker’s Family Living Day program at the Agricultural & Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg 8:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Light refreshments included in the $5 registration fee. Call877-345-0691 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday — Friday to register, or online at https://extension.psu.edu/homemakers-family-living-day by April 5.
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Spring Basket Bingo is April 2. Doors open at 11 a.m.; bingo starts at 1 p.m. Meal and refreshments included in packet. Call Linda for more info at 717-677-6408.
St. Ignatius Loyola Church will hold its Easter (ham) bingo on Monday, April 3. Doors will open at 5 p.m.; bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 for 35 games. Raffles and door prizes. For more information, contact Diane at 717-677-9352.
Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services spring event is Friday, April 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a bake sale, Easter flower sale, breakfast and lunch, dine in or carry out, featuring crab cakes, breaded haddock sandwiches and platters with macaroni and cheese, and sides. Spring raffle with lots of goodies.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, April 4, at The Hunterstown Diner, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
Gettysburg High School, Class of 1961, will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at Hunterstown Diner.
Lenten Fish Fry Dinners Fridays through March 31, at 5 p.m., at the Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road. Menu includes fried haddock, baked cod, mac and cheese, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, corn pudding, cole slaw, dessert, and beverages. Dine-in or take out. Call 717-334-4048, 845-325-5916, visit www.stfxcc.org for more information, menu, and updates.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1952 will meet on Thursday, March 30, at 11:30 a.m. for lunch at Graybilll’s Restaurant, along U.S. Route 30, east of Abbottstown.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet on Springs Avenue at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, to walk in the area with lunch afterwards at the La Bella Italia Restaurant at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. All men are welcome.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its first-ever Make-A-Wish Bingo on April 1. Doors open at 11 a.m.; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. with 20 regular games, five special games and one mega jackpot game. Final game of the day is a guaranteed mega jackpot. Raffles, 50/50 drawing and small games of chance available for purchase. Ticket price is $35. All proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Call 717-528-8867 for tickets.
36th Annual Wolfe Family Reunion to be held at York Springs Fire Department, April 1, social time, 4-5 p.m., meal at 5 p.m. There will be a 50/50, white elephant and donations. Any questions, call Dean Wonders at 717-528-8614.
Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, Emmitsburg, Md., is hosting a mulch pre-sale fundraiser. Costs is: $6 for a 3-cubic-foot bag of hardwood mulch; $6 for a 2-cubic-foot bag of black mulch. Purchase 10 bags and get one free. The mulch will be delivered to The Baughman Farm, 12120 Harney Road, Taneytown, Md., for pick up up on Saturdays, April 1 and 8. It can be delivered for a good-will donation. For more information, contact the church office at 301-447-3171 and leave a message.
