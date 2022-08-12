concert

The Green Machine Regiment Band will perform music from the 19th century at a concert, which is free and open to the public, Sunday, Aug. 21, at 4 p.m. on the United Lutheran Seminary campus. (Submitted Photo)

George Mason University’s 8th Green Machine Regiment Band will perform an outdoor concert of music from the 19th century on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 4 p.m.

The concert will be held on the new performance platform located in Schmucker Grove, just north of Springs Avenue on the United Lutheran Seminary campus, according to a Music Gettysburg release.

