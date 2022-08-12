George Mason University’s 8th Green Machine Regiment Band will perform an outdoor concert of music from the 19th century on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 4 p.m.
The concert will be held on the new performance platform located in Schmucker Grove, just north of Springs Avenue on the United Lutheran Seminary campus, according to a Music Gettysburg release.
“Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and a picnic dinner,” the release reads.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors, to the United Lutheran Seminary chapel. Check the website at www.musicgettysburg.org for last minute updates.
The 8th Green Machine Regiment Band, from George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., portrays a 19th-century brass band.
“As one of the nine ensembles that make up Green Machine Ensembles, the 8th GM Regiment Band performs music from the 1800s on period brass instruments,” the release reads.
Made up primarily of students, the band wears green military uniforms as a way to reflect the “regiment” to which it is attached, George Mason University, whose colors are green and gold.
The band has played at various Civil War battlefields, such as Manassas/Bull Run and Bristoe Station, local historical sites such as the Blenheim Estate in Fairfax, and for international events such as the Washington Tattoo.
Led by Dr. Chris Troiano, the band was formed in 2017 by Troiano and Dr. Michael Nickens as a way to teach students about popular music throughout history and as a way to have them learn about the history of bands, according to the release.
The concert, which is free, is open to the public.
Music Gettysburg is a premier concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region, according to the release.
