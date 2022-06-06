The Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice (ICPJ) will honor the 2022 Peacemaker Award recipients on Monday, June 13, at 7 p.m., according to an ICPJ release.
Honorees are Yeimi Gagliardi, who will receive the Lifetime of Peacemaking Award; and Blessing Shahid and Alex Hayes, both of whom will receive Peacemaker of the Year Awards. The ceremony will take place in Valentine Hall Auditorium of the United Lutheran Seminary, Gettysburg. Refreshments will be served.
Gagliardi is honored for her longtime service to the Hispanic community in Adams County. Currently she is a health educator for WellSpan Health and chair of the Latino Services Task Force and the Tobacco Prevention Task Force of Healthy Adams County. She is the chair of Manos Unidas Hispanic American Center and a board member of Vida Charter School and YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County. In nominating her, Mikel Grimm said, “Anytime I need any kind of assistance, I just reach out to Yeimi.”
Shahid is honored for her work locally in promoting awareness of African American history. She is the founder of the Gettysburg celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Now in its third year, Gettysburg’s Juneteenth Jamboree will take place at the Gettysburg Area Recreation Park Sunday, June 19, at 1:30 p.m., and feature music, food, and children’s activities. Shahid was instrumental in organizing the car parade for Martin Luther King Day in 2021, eliciting peaceful cooperation with the police. She also made two videos about racism and activism. In 2022, during Black History Month, she conducted a black history evening once a week for four weeks at the rec park building, where trivia games about black history and an assortment of books and games for children were featured.
Hayes stepped down on Feb. 4 after nine years as managing editor of the Gettysburg Times and 16 years with the paper in all. In nominating him, Darren Glass praised him “for nearly two decades of work promoting civil discourse and a sense of an inclusive and welcoming community throughout Adams County.” On social media he was, Rukhsana Rahman said in nominating him, “always civil despite pushback and toxicity.” He has been active in many community organizations, including Manos Unidas, the Rotary Club of Gettysburg, Healthy Adams County, and the St. Francis Xavier Parish Council. Upon leaving the Times, he assumed the full-time position of fund development director for the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, for which he had worked part-time for 15 years.
The pandemic prevented ceremonies in 2020 and 2021, but any of the awardees from those years who are present will be recognized at the 2022 ceremony. The 2020 award winners were Vickie Corbett (Lifetime of Peacemaking), Chad-Alan Carr (Peacemaker of the Year), and the Gettysburg High School Amnesty International Student Group (Youth Peacemaker). The 2021 awardees were Judy Leslie (Lifetime of Peacemaking) and Scott Hancock (Peacemaker of the Year). The late Pastor Jay Zimmerman was honored with a posthumous Lifetime of Peacemaking Award.
Each Peacemaker Award consists of a framed certificate and the donation of $250 worth of books or other materials to the Adams County Library in the honoree’s name.
ICPJ invites nominations for the 2023 Peacemaker Awards. Please send them to ICPJ at icpj@icpj-gettysburg.org or P.O. Box 3134, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.