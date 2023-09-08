Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) is kicking off its capital campaign with a free ice cream social on Thursday, Sept. 21, at SAVES Station, 5865 Hanover Road, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The campaign, Partnership for a Safer Community, is part of the funding strategy that will assist in underwriting the cost of SAVES apparatus replacements over the next several years, according to a release from the department.
Since beginning operations in 2005, SAVES has relied on strategic planning to meet its mission of providing the highest levels of service to the community.
SAVES, now in its 18th year of operations, nears completion of its second 10-year strategic plan.
Along with recruitment of personnel, the plan also focused on the replacement of aging apparatus, according to Derek Romanoff, SAVES president.
“Over the next two years SAVES anticipates replacing an engine and a tanker truck with a combination engine-tanker, as well as a new ladder truck,” he said.
Partnership for a Safer Community brings together community members, business leaders and local governments to further strengthen the fire and rescue services of southeastern Adams County, according to the release.
A number of pacesetter contributors will be on hand at the event to present contributions and pledges to the project.
SAVES anticipates a strong response from the community said John Warner, vice president.
“We hope to kick the campaign off with a significant amount toward our goal,” he said.
The campaign will begin with a community-wide mailing to all residences in SAVES service area, which includes McSherrystown Borough and Conewago Township and portions of Mt. Pleasant and Union townships.
Several businesses in the area have been contacted to serve as pacesetters for the campaign, and all other businesses will receive information about the project by mail.
The campaign will continue through August 2024 with other public events being planned. The public is encouraged to attend, enjoy ice cream courtesy of Half Pint Creamery, consider bringing a donation and learn more about the project.
For more information, contact Tom Weaver at SAVES at 717-637-9621.
