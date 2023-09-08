Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) is kicking off its capital campaign with a free ice cream social on Thursday, Sept. 21, at SAVES Station, 5865 Hanover Road, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The campaign, Partnership for a Safer Community, is part of the funding strategy that will assist in underwriting the cost of SAVES apparatus replacements over the next several years, according to a release from the department.

