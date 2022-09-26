Adams County
Life Chain will be held at the square in Gettysburg on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2:30-3:30 p.m., rain or shine. Signs to hold during this hour of silent prayer and witness can be picked up at the southwest quadrant of the square.
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
The Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County Fall Walking Party is Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the National Cemetery. Park in lot accessible from Taneytown or Steinwehr. Join Dr. Julie Falk for an introduction to meditative walking, 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. Check in will be available 1-3 p.m. If walking outside those hours, send us an e-mail at jgastley2@wellspan.org or a Facebook post, or let us know the following week. Walks are free and open to everyone; held rain or shine. Dogs on leashes welcome.
Biglerville
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet Oct. 4, at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library at 6 p.m., for a workshop to create a seasonal centerpiece from pumpkins and succulents. If desired, bring your own glue gun. Cost to be determined. For more information about the Biglerville Garden Club, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker Church 19th Annual Golf Tournament, four-person Scramble, $55 per golfer, $220 per team, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m. Shot Gun Start, at Meadowbrook Golf Course, Gettysburg. To register or for more information, contact Jeff Small at 717-334-8542 or the church at 717-334-2510.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Hoss’s on York Road. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1952 will meet at the Hunterstown Diner at 9 a.m. on Sept. 29 for a breakfast gathering. Spouses are invited.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the National Cemetery parking lot, Taneytown Road at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, to walk to the Pennsylvania Monument or in cemetery. Lunch at Dairy Queen at 11 a.m. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Plant sale, Thursday, Sept. 29, 9-11:30 a.m. at Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel, 95 Presidential Circle, open to the public during the fall meeting of the American Rhododendron society, hosted by the Mason Dixon Chapter.
