On Sunday, Sept. 12, the Gettysburg Chamber Orchestra will present a concert featuring two soloists; one is local pianist Jocelyn Swigger, Professor of Music at the Sunderman Conservatory of Gettysburg College, and the other is violinist Denise Dillenbeck, Concertmaster of the York Symphony Orchestra.
This will be the first concert by our local professional orchestra after the Coronavirus swept the country and the musicians are excited to be able to make music after such a hiatus! The concert will feature two significant concertos: the Mozart Piano Concerto No. 21, so called the “Elvira Madigan Concerto” because of its use in the film of that name, and the Bruch Violin Concerto in G minor. The other works will be Mascagni’s Intermezzo from his opera “Cavalleria Rusticana” which will be performed in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy; Mozart’s Overture to Don Giovanni, and two excerpts from films—the Love Theme from “Cinema Paradiso” and Gabriel’s Oboe from the film “The Mission.” These last two works are arranged for solo violin and orchestra.
