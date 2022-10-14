Eric R. Riley, organist from Hummelstown, Pa., will perform the next free concert in the Music Gettysburg series on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of United Lutheran Seminary, 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg.

The program will feature three Bach works, alternating with shorter works from the 19th century, according to release from the organization.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.