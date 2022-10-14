Eric R. Riley, organist from Hummelstown, Pa., will perform the next free concert in the Music Gettysburg series on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of United Lutheran Seminary, 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg.
The program will feature three Bach works, alternating with shorter works from the 19th century, according to release from the organization.
As a solo performer, Riley has concertized throughout the northeastern and southern United States and in Europe. His festival appearances include performances for the Spoleto Festival of Two Worlds, the Festival of World Music in Perugia, the Ravenna International Organ Festival, the Assisi Music Festival, and Voci e Organi nell’Appenino, all in Italy. He has performed several times with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra and Stuart Malina, including a performance of the famous Symphony No. 3 by Camille Saint-Saens. Riley has won second prize in the Flint International Organ Competition, first prize in the Arthur Poister Memorial Scholarship Competition, and been a finalist in the Naples International Organ Competition and the Fort Wayne National Organ Competition.
Riley’s most notable church positions include 14 years as director of music and organist at First United Methodist Church in Cleveland, Ohio, and nine years as director of music and organist at Market Square Presbyterian Church in Harrisburg. Most recently he spent five years as artist-in-residence and organist at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York, Pa., and just finished a one-year appointment as artist-in-residence for the choral arts at Derry Presbyterian Church in Hershey, Pa. In choral music, Riley has been conductor of the Metropolitan Chorale in Syracuse, N.Y., the Walsh University Chorale in North Canton, Ohio, spent 10 years as associate artistic director of voices of Canton, Inc. (VOCI) in Ohio, and is currently the artistic director of the Wheatland Chorale in Lancaster, Pa.
Eric Riley holds the master of church music degree in choral conducting and organ from Scarritt Graduate School of Vanderbilt University, and the bachelor of music degree in organ performance from Syracuse University. At Scarritt, he was a presidential scholar for two years and at Syracuse, won the Poister Prize for outstanding organist. His organ teachers include Wilma Jensen, Karel Paukert, Robert Parkins and the late Will O. Headlee. He and his wife Christine live in Hummelstown, Pa.
Music Gettysburg is a premier concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region, according to the release. The United Lutheran Seminary Chapel is at 147 Seminary Ridge in Gettysburg. For more information about this and other concerts in the Music Gettysburg schedule, call 717-339-1334 or visit the Music Gettysburg website, www.musicgettysburg.org ,or email to info@musicgettysburg.org.
