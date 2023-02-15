The New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce recently held its second annual awards banquet at Inn 94 in New Oxford with approximately 100 guests in attendance.
The banquet was made possible by presenting sponsors WellSpan Health and The Markets at Hanover, according to a chamber release.
During the banquet, the New Oxford Chamber honored six people for their achievements in 2022 and recognized members celebrating milestone chamber anniversaries.
The following 2022 awards were presented at the event:
• Volunteer of the Year presented by PCI Insurance Inc., Kerry Prutzman
• Educator of the Year presented by PWI Inc.. Michael DeFilippo, New Oxford Middle School
• Student Achievement Award presented by Adams Electric Cooperative Inc., Alaina Myers, New Oxford High School
• Community Impact Award presented by Lyle R Pitner State Farm, Scott and Karen Coyle
• Nonprofit of the Year presented by Zelma’s Emporium, Children’s Aid Society
• Business of the Year presented by Adams Economic Alliance, Fuhrman Creative LLC.
The following chamber members were recognized for their milestone anniversaries: 15 years, Crawford Designs LLC, and Kurt K Thomas D.O. LLC; 25 years, Frock Bros. Trucking Inc., H.M. Kelly Inc., and PNC Bank; 30 years, Douglas M. Miller Construction Company; and 35 years, Winter Gardens Quality Foods Inc.
Additional support for the banquet was provided by Fuhrman Creative LLC.
The next awards banquet will be held in January 2024 with nominations for awards opening in November. For more details about the annual awards banquet, visit www.newoxford.org.
