Motorists in Adams County are advised they may encounter traffic disruptions next week at a bridge replacement project on state Route 116 (Hanover Road) in Adams County. The bridge spans the South Branch of Conewago Creek between Geiselman Road in Union Township and Water Drive/Easton Way in Conewago Township.
Weather permitting, the contractor will set beams on the structure during daylight hours on Tuesday, March 14. This will require brief, intermittent traffic stops at the bridge under flagging. Work will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to be completed by the end of the day.
This work is part of a project that includes replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure consisting of two 11-foot lanes and two 8-foot shoulders, drainage upgrades, new guiderail, roadway approach reconstruction, pavement markings and signs.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, is the prime contractor on this $3,518,999 project. Work is expected to be completed by Oct. 25.
