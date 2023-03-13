road

There may be traffic disruptions at a bridge replacement project on state Route 116 (Hanover Road) in Adams County beginning Tuesday. The bridge spans the South Branch of Conewago Creek between Geiselman Road in Union Township and Water Drive/Easton Way in Conewago Township. (Submitted Graphic)

Motorists in Adams County are advised they may encounter traffic disruptions next week at a bridge replacement project on state Route 116 (Hanover Road) in Adams County. The bridge spans the South Branch of Conewago Creek between Geiselman Road in Union Township and Water Drive/Easton Way in Conewago Township.

Weather permitting, the contractor will set beams on the structure during daylight hours on Tuesday, March 14. This will require brief, intermittent traffic stops at the bridge under flagging. Work will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

