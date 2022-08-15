Adams County
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
————
The American Cancer Society Adams County Relay For Life fundraiser is Saturday, Aug. 20, 5-10 p.m. at Oakside Community Park, 2880 Table Rock Road. The public is invited to attend to support this volunteer driven event which raises money to fight all cancers. There will be guest speakers, bingo from 6-7 p.m. in the pavilion, a vendor fair, a basket raffle, food trucks and a luminaria service to honor and remember those we have lost to cancer. Items will be available to purchase at the event, which is free to attend. Visit www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty for more information.
————
The Adams County Community Foundation Fund for the Environment seeks to make environmental stewardship a shared community value. The fund makes grants that support environmental education, local environmental projects and programs that educate the community about environmental issues. Next grant deadline is Sept. 1. More information at AdamsCountyCF.org.
————
An SLK Foundation fundraiser is set for Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Battlefield Harley-Davidson, Gettysburg for the Special Heroes For Special Kids Cruise and Car Show with live music, food, beverages, vendors and games for all ages. The highlight of the day will be the car show and cruise through Gettysburg. SLK is raising money for families and children diagnosed with rare diseases.
Bendersville
Girlfriends (former Red Hat group) will meet for a covered dish social at Mary’s home on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 5:30 p.m.
Bonneauville
The Knights of Bonneauville will hold a Nite at the Races on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Richard Weaver Parish Center, 22 E. Hanover St. It will include a roast beef dinner, dessert, beverages, snacks, small games of chance, for $10. For more information, call Mike at 717-334-2069 or 717-476-8205. Only 100 tickets available.
Fairfield
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, is holding an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner in the church hall on Sunday, Aug. 21, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread stick, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and under 6 eat free. Carry outs are available. All are welcome and no reservations are needed. For additional information, call 717-642-8815.
Gettysburg
The Class of 1950 of Gettysburg High School will have lunch at Perkins on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 12:30 p.m. All classmates, spouses and guests are invited.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1955 will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at C&D Restaurant in New Oxford.
————
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 12 p.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road. Experienced and/or novice players are welcome.
————
Family Night in the Park, sponsored by area community churches, is Friday Aug. 26, 4-7 p.m., at the Gettysburg Rec Park with live and recorded music, free food, vendors, classic cars and Vettes, motorcycles and fire trucks, plus activities for children along with games and a skateboard demo and show. Angel Perez, chaplain at Gettysburg Adult Correctional Complex, will offer a message, and other resources will be provided by area churches and faith-based human services agencies.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Caledonia Park, second parking lot, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 to walk in the area. Bring a sack lunch to eat in the picnic area after the walk. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Greenmount
Greenmount Fire Company, 3095 Emmitsburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its annual all-you-can-eat Crab Feed Fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17, 6-9 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Along with steamed crabs, there will be fried chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, a meat and cheese appetizer, with assorted beverages included with ticket purchase, which is $60 and available until Sept. 8. No take outs. Small games of chance will be available during the feed at an additional cost. For ticket purchase and more information, call 717-778-5377 or 717-334-5151.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company Carnival is Aug. 17-20 with food, games, bingo and free entertainment daily. Aug. 17, will celebrate 60 years of service to the Heidlersburg community with fire trucks, food and games; Aug. 18, Troy Engle and The Southern Sky entertaining, dinner will be turkey/oyster platter 5-9 p.m.; Aug. 19, Dean Crawford & The Dan River Band, fish/oyster platter 5-9 p.m.; and Aug. 20, The Amish Outlaws, oyster platter 4:30-9 p.m. Roast beef platters nightly. Air conditioned hall, free parking at 2720 Heidlersburg Road, along state Route 234 one mile west of U.S. Route 15. Call 717-528-8867 for more information or visit www.hfd-co25.com.
————
The Heidlersburg Fire Company will host bingo on Sunday Aug. 28. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Regular games and small games of chance. Limited food available. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for more information.
Littlestown
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 63rd class reunion on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover. Gather at 11 a.m. All classmates and former classmates are invited to attend. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for information.
————
The Littlestown Area Garden Club will sell plants for late summer/early fall planting during the Good Ole Days festival at Sites 49 and 50 in Crouse Park on Saturday, Aug. 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Annuals, perennials, herbs, houseplants, succulents, shrubs, trees and garden related items will be for sale. Proceeds from the sale benefit the Littlestown Area Garden Club’s community service projects.
