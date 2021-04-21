Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 50. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
As farmers across Pennsylvania returns to the fields to plant crops this spring, representatives from the Adams County Farm Bureau (ACFB) want to promote safe driving on rural roads as part of Rural Road Safety Week, April 18-24, according to an ACFB release.
“The purpose of Rural Roads Safety Week is to alert drivers that large, slow-moving farm vehicles and equipment are once again traveling on rural roads here in Adams County and across the state. We’re urging motorists to use caution when approaching farm vehicles and be patient if the are delayed,”ACFB President Brock Widerman said in the release.
