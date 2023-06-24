The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Tony Little’s office as of June 23.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
William Lavender, 56, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content between .8-.10, and not using low beams May 20, in Huntington Township. The case was waived to county court.
Amy Hawkins, 40, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, causing a crash, obstructing a police officer from doing their duties, driving with a BAC greater than .02 with a suspended license, and following too closely April 1, in Abbottstown. The case was waived to county court.
Lauri Lehr, 65, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a BAC above .16 Dec. 21, 2022, in Hamilton Township. The case was waived to county court.
Daniel Dipietro, 26, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving at an unsafe speed June 9, in Oxford Township. The case was waived to county court.
Myron Green Jr., 70, of Thomasville, was charged with one count each of indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct June 21, in Berwick Township. The case was waived to county court.
