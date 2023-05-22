SAFE Housing Inc. will apply for a Housing Preservation Grant (HPG) from the Rural Housing Service to repair or rehabilitate housing owned or occupied by low- and very-low-income rural citizens in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, York, and Lancaster counties, according to a release from the organization.

Repair services and energy conservation measures covered by the grant include the installation, repair, and/or replacement of: sanitary water and waste disposal systems paired with plumbing and fixtures, insulation and storm windows, heating systems, electrical wiring, structural supports and foundations, roofs, siding, porches, and stoops, modifications for individuals with disabilities or aging persons, mold remediation, and lead abatement services.

