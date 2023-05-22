SAFE Housing Inc. will apply for a Housing Preservation Grant (HPG) from the Rural Housing Service to repair or rehabilitate housing owned or occupied by low- and very-low-income rural citizens in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, York, and Lancaster counties, according to a release from the organization.
Repair services and energy conservation measures covered by the grant include the installation, repair, and/or replacement of: sanitary water and waste disposal systems paired with plumbing and fixtures, insulation and storm windows, heating systems, electrical wiring, structural supports and foundations, roofs, siding, porches, and stoops, modifications for individuals with disabilities or aging persons, mold remediation, and lead abatement services.
Pending the award of grant funding, SAFE Housing Inc. will invite low-income and very-low-income homeowners to apply for home repair services. “Low-income” is defined as 80 percent of the median family income for the area and “very low-income” is defined as 50 percent of the median family income for the area.
SAFE Housing Inc. is a nonprofit organization in Adams County, Pennsylvania, dedicated to improving the lives of low-income families by keeping homes safe, warm, and dry; increasing economic stability by reducing utility costs, promoting independent living for older adults; and preserving existing affordable housing in our community, according to the release.
SAFE Housing Inc.’s proposed activities under the HPG program are open for public comment until June 5. Comments or questions may be submitted by email to info@safehousing.us or by mail to SAFE Housing Inc, PO Box 136, East Berlin, PA 17316.
