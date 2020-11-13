Arthur L. Rathell III has joined ACNB Bank in the position of first vice president/residential mortgage manager, according to an ACNB release.
In this role, Rathell is responsible for the residential mortgage lending function, including sales and processing, throughout the bank’s southcentral Pennsylvania and central Maryland service area. He is based at ACNB Bank’s North Gettysburg Office located at 675 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.