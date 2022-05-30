“To the Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force: You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade….” With these words, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, supreme commander Allied Expeditionary Force, set in motion D-Day, the largest amphibious invasion in recorded history on June 6, 1944.
Join staff from Eisenhower National Historic Site (NHS) to commemorate the 78th anniversary of D-Day with special programming from June 4 to 6, according to a park service release.
Explore a World War II living history encampment at Eisenhower NHS and join a park ranger for a guided tour of Gettysburg National Cemetery to learn about the D-Day casualties buried there. All programs are free.
On June 4 and 5, visitors are invited to explore the experience of preparing for the D-Day invasion in the “Countdown to D-Day weekend” at Eisenhower NHS, the release reads.
Members of the Furious Fourth Living History Association will present a World War II living history encampment, as well as programming highlighting the preparations and effort that went into making D-Day an Allied victory. These special programs will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
On June 6, at 5 p.m., the public is invited to join a park ranger for a guided tour of Gettysburg National Cemetery that will explore the lives of 12 American soldiers killed on D-Day. Through these stories, visitors will learn more about the men who made victory possible on June 6, 1944. This hour-long walking tour will meet at the Taneytown Road entrance to Gettysburg National Cemetery. This program is co-sponsored by the Lincoln Fellowship and will conclude in time for those attending to participate in that evening’s 100 Nights of Taps in the National Cemetery.
The Allied invasion of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, stands as one of the most significant days in World War II. Over 150,000 Allied soldiers, sailors, and airmen participated in the D-Day landings, gaining a foothold in Nazi occupied France. Gen. Eisenhower’s leadership proved indispensable, and the Allied victory on D-Day, and in World War II, led to Eisenhower’s election to the presidency in 1952.
Starting May 27, Eisenhower Home tour programs are available on a first-come, first-served basis Thursday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors may purchase a shuttle ticket from the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center as parking at Eisenhower National Historic Site is extremely limited.
For more information and updates, visit www.nps.gov/eise.
