Adams County Winery, Gettysburg’s original winery and the fifth oldest operating winery in the state, is the first winery in Pennsylvania to tackle glass bottle recycling, according to a release from the winery.
Using the Expleco GLS 2.0 bottle crusher, the winery is recycling bottles into sand, allowing them to have a new way to reuse glass bottles sustainably, according to the release.
Adams County Winery has struggled to find a way to recycle glass as local recycling companies have halted the acceptance of glass products. The winery is combating the issue and providing a solution completely in house.
“The Adams County Winery team decided we needed to find a sustainable way to reuse our bottles on site, so we started researching. We found the bottle crusher from Johnson Recycling Solutions and knew it would be the perfect addition for our needs, considering how difficult it is to recycle glass now. Plus, there are so many uses for the crushed bottle sand on-site,” said Dan Baumgardner, general manager at Adams County Winery.
The sand from the bottle crusher is being tested for use in the gardens and vineyard as a sustainable weed-controller, without disturbing the surroundings. Tent sandbags and winery decorations are among the other sand uses.
“For years now, Adams County Winery has been not only known for their award-winning wines, but also for their scenic location, and gardens that are a National Wildlife Federation Certified Wildlife Habitat,” the release reads.
Adams County Winery opened its doors in 1975 in Orrtanna, and is currently Pennsylvania’s fifth oldest operating winery, as well as the Gettysburg area’s original winery. The farm winery sits on 40 acres of rolling hills and farmland while operating out of an 1860’s registered historic bank barn. In 1988, one of their most popular wines, Tears of Gettysburg, was born and remains one of the oldest wines in Pennsylvania. The vineyard is home to five different varieties of grapes, spanning 12.5 acres. Adams County Winery is nine-time winner of Best Winery in the Gettysburg’s Greatest awards, and a local favorite spot to relax and enjoy a glass of local wine. For more information, call 717-334-4631 or visit the web at www.adamscountywinery.com.
