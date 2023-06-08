golf
Buy Now

The Gettysburg Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament is set for Friday, July 28. Shown from left are Deb Geesey, foundation board golf liaison; Mark Bernier, ACNB Bank; Scott Kelley, Barley Snyder; and Mike Cogliano, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital president. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The 38th annual Gettysburg Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament is set for Friday, July 28, at The Links at Gettysburg, according to a WellSpan release.

“Gettysburg Hospital Foundation is dedicated to supporting the health and wellness needs of our neighbors through various community benefit programs,” the release reads.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.