The 38th annual Gettysburg Hospital Foundation Golf Tournament is set for Friday, July 28, at The Links at Gettysburg, according to a WellSpan release.
“Gettysburg Hospital Foundation is dedicated to supporting the health and wellness needs of our neighbors through various community benefit programs,” the release reads.
Proceeds from this year’s event will support several programs including the Adams County Patient Support Fund, which relieves the financial pressures on patients who have needs that affect their treatment or health outcomes; the Cancer Patient Help Fund, which alleviates the financial burden on individuals and families undergoing cancer treatment by assisting with basic living expenses; Linda’s Fund, which provides in-home, private-duty care for oncology patients who need assistance with activities of daily living while undergoing treatment; and, the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation Internal Grants Program, which supports various needs at the hospital and WellSpan Health practices in Adams County.
The tournament is supported by lead sponsors ACNB Bank and Barley Snyder, as well as many other local corporate contributors and foursome sponsors, according to the release.
Community foursomes are now available for interested companies and individuals. Contact the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation at 717-337-4175 for more information.
