With time running down and lawmakers looking to reauthorize Pennsylvania’s 911 Law before it expires in January 2024, the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee, chaired by Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33), held a hearing Monday to consider changes to the law, including Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposal to increase the 911 fee by nearly 20%.

“There are a lot of serious and legitimate concerns about the governor’s cell phone fee increase,” Mastriano said. “We have a lot of residents who live on fixed incomes and already suffer under a huge tax burden here in Pennsylvania.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.