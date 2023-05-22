The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of May 19.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Mark Barbaro, 35, of Lancaster, was charged with one count each of endangering the well-being of a child, simple assault, and evading arrest April 7, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Christopher Martin, 34, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of attempting to flee a police officer, driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, property damage, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) greater than .02 with a suspended license, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, passing when prohibited, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription, criminal use of a communication facility, and facilitation of an illegal activity March 12, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Beth Smith, 61, of Gettysburg, was charged with three counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance and one count each of causing property damage during a crash, driving with a BAC over .16, fleeing the scene of a crash, disregarding a traffic lane, and failure to signal Nov. 5, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was held for county court.
Harry Gelok, 33, of Allentown, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use Nov. 11, 2022, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
