Adams County’s Manos Unidas, in partnership with Respective Solutions Group, Collaborating for Youth (CFY), WellSpan, and VIDA Charter School, will host a Kids Day event Saturday, April 29, 1-5 p.m. at VIDA Charter School, 120 East Broadway, Gettysburg, according to a release issued by the organizers.
The Kids Day event will offer family-friendly activities, including special shows and cultural dancing. In addition, there will be games featuring piñatas, as well as music by a DJ. There will also be a bouncy house and information available from various nonprofit organizations. There will be a free lunch at 2 p.m.
