York County Libraries (YCL) are seeking entries for the 34th Annual “A Celebration of Poetry” contest.
The contest is open to York and Adams county students in first through 12 grade, according to a YCL release. Entrants are asked to write an original poem in their style of choice.
According to organizers, submitting original artwork with poems is encouraged, but not required. The complete contest rules and official entry form are available at www.yorklibraries.org/poetry. Submissions will be accepted online and at all YCL locations and Gettysburg Library from Nov. 20, through Jan. 20, 2023.
“The poems submitted each year by students from across York and Adams Counties provide a beautiful collection of thoughts, feelings, fantasies, and lived experiences,” said York County Libraries Youth Services Director Jaclyn Cassidy. “The power to express themselves creatively and think critically about the world around them are important parts of learning and promoting well-being for youth of all ages.”
To help students prepare for the contest, YCL staff will post weekly poetry prompts on social media starting Nov. 20, and will offer Pop-Up Poetry stations at York County Libraries and Gettysburg Library. Cassidy encourages youth to visit a library to explore a variety of poetry styles, rhymes, and rhythms at the new stations. In addition, planning for two poetry workshops in December is underway. Details will be posted on the YCL events calendar.
Contest entries will be judged by a panel of local educators and poets who will select winners in the following age groups: Grades 1-2, Grades 3-4, Grades 5-6, Grades 7-8, Grades 9-10, and Grades 11-12. Winning poems will be published in a commemorative booklet. In addition, winners will be invited to read their poems during “A Celebration of Poetry” event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 26, 2023. Anyone with questions about the contest should email ysdepartment@yorklibraries.org.
“Being able to express one’s viewpoint and imagination through words is a powerful skill to develop,” said York County Libraries Robert F. Lambert. “This annual poetry contest provides students with an outlet to share their thoughts and creativity with the community.”
York County Libraries include 13 libraries that provide the latest in print and digital information, bestsellers, Wi-Fi, digital story times, online book discussions and 80 databases. Their extensive collection of over 642,000 items includes over one million digital library materials for loan. All are available for free with a York County Libraries card. Community members without a card are invited to request one at yorklibraries.org at no cost.
