WellSpan Health has implemented its new organizational minimum wage of $17 per hour and will now begin paying a weekend differential of 10 percent to team members in hourly roles who choose to work weekends in support of patient care and operational needs, according to a WellSpan release.

The new internal minimum wage paid by WellSpan became effective on July 2. The new weekend differential goes into effect on July 30.

