State Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, Adams and Cumberland counties, announced he will introduce legislation to regulate social media child influencers and celebrities under Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Law, according to a release from the Pennsylvania House GOP.

“We always hear about the devastating later-life impact that childhood celebrity and wealth can have on those who experience fame early in life. Now, every parent or relative with a cellphone can work to make their children or relatives into social media celebrities that, without their consent, can deprive children of privacy, income from their work, and fair working conditions within the scope of current law,” Ecker said. “As someone with an active social media presence and young children, I know there is a fine line between appropriate inclusion of young children on social media platforms and exploitation.”

