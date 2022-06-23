statue
Buy Now

The Lincoln half of “The Return Visit” statue is shown being loaded onto a truck to be taken to New Jersey for restoration in March. The other half, the common man, is seen at the lower left in the background waiting its turn to be hoisted onto the truck for the trip. The revamped pieces are scheduled to be returned June 29. (Gettysburg Times, File)

The statue of Abraham Lincoln and the common man, by sculptor J. Seward Johnson Jr., is scheduled to return to Lincoln Square on June 29, following a complete restoration at a cost of over $22,000.

These funds were designated by members of the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania and by donations to the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree 2021.

The statue shows President Lincoln pointing to the second story of the Wills house where he put the finishing touches on the Gettysburg Address.

The restoration was done by Seward Johnson Atelier at their facility in Hamilton, New Jersey.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.