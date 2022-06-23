The statue of Abraham Lincoln and the common man, by sculptor J. Seward Johnson Jr., is scheduled to return to Lincoln Square on June 29, following a complete restoration at a cost of over $22,000.
These funds were designated by members of the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania and by donations to the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree 2021.
The statue shows President Lincoln pointing to the second story of the Wills house where he put the finishing touches on the Gettysburg Address.
The restoration was done by Seward Johnson Atelier at their facility in Hamilton, New Jersey.
