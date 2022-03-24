The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of March 15.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Andrew Fitzgerald, 30, of Union Bridge, Md., was charged with one misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, and two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol Feb. 2, 2022, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
James Clabaugh, 36, of Littlestown, was charged with one misdemeanor count simple assault and one felony count of endangering the welfare of children Feb. 24, 2022, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Heather Hummel, 35, of Garrett, Pa., was charged with one count each careless driving, operating with unsafe equipment, and no rear headlights; and 3 misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance Nov. 26,2021, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Elijah Greene, 21, of Lancaster, Pa., was charged with one count of careless driving and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance Dec. 10, 2021, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ryan Sileo, 32, of McSherrystown, was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana and use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and one felony count each of child pornography, criminal use of communication facility, and disseminating photo or film of child sex acts Nov. 1, 2021 in McSherrystown. The case was waived to county court.
Kleber Guerrero Bautista, 44, of Gaithersburg, Md., was charged with one count each of careless driving, reckless driving, disregard traffic lane, and vehicle turning left; and 2 misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol Jan. 23, 2022, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
