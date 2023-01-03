Adams County
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet on Wednesday, January 4, at noon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. All men are welcome.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Adams County
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet on Wednesday, January 4, at noon at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. All men are welcome.
————
A Leader Building and Knot Tying Workshop, sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited (ACTU), is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. This event is free and open to the public. Learn to build fly fishing leaders and tie the most-used fishing knots. If interested, contact Frank Kozak, ACTU president, at fmkozak@gmail.com.
Biglerville
Bingo is planned at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Biglerville firehouse, sponsored by the ladies’ auxiliary. For information, contact Emma at 717 586-1808 or Sue at 717 677-7309.
————
The Biglerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will hold a monthly meeting on Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire House. All women from the area are welcome to join. For more information, call Donna at 717 677-8373.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Fire Department hosting a meat raffle on Jan. 20. Doors open at 4 p.m.; free broasted chicken meal at 6 p.m.; raffle starts at 7 p.m. Call 717-677-0870 for more information.
Gettysburg
Church Women United will hold their annual meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Suzanne Landis and Terri Gelles will speak. Soup and salad luncheon, cost $4, will be served. Newcomers welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins restaurant.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will not meet for lunch in January.
————
Beginning Jan. 4, Gettysburg Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, will host free Bible Marking Classes for 28 weeks on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., helping people learn to have Bible verses at the fronts of their minds when they need them most.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host a Beef and Oyster Carry-Out or Dine-in Dinner, cafeteria style, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes: roast beef and fried oysters or fried shrimp or fried haddock filet, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn and dessert. The cost is $25. Orders will accepted on site that day only; no pre-orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.