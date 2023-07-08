Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) plans road work throughout Adams County next week, according to a PennDOT release.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane directed by flaggers in one work area while a pilot truck will be used at other locations throughout the week, the release reads.
Road work is scheduled on:
• Waynesboro Pike (state Route 16), in Liberty Township, shoulder cutting with traffic reduced to a single lane with a flagger, all week, Monday through Friday.
• Shrivers Corner Road, (state Route 394), Straban Township, paving, Monday and Tuesday, with a pilot truck.
• Latimore Road, in Latimore Township, leveling, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with a pilot truck.
“This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, emergencies and other unforeseen interruptions,” the release reads.
Motorists should plan for delays when traveling these roads that are bring reduced to single lanes during working hours.
PennDOT asks all drivers to “exercise extreme caution when traveling on our work zones to ensure safety of out employees as well as your own safety,” according to the release.
Anyone with road concerns may call 1-800-FIX-ROAD during normal business hours.
