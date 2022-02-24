Members of The Officers for The Union, a Civil War living history organization centered in Gettysburg, took part in a celebration of President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday Feb. 11 in Philadelphia.
Living historians, re-enactors, and Civil War period band members met with local dignitaries of the Lincoln Room of the Union League of Philadelphia, then gathered outside on Broad Street to hear a Lincoln portrayer deliver the Gettysburg Address, according to a news release.
“The highlight of the Lincoln Day program was a parade march from the Union League to Independence Hall,” where wreaths were laid at the site of a speech Lincoln gave on the way to his inauguration in 1861, according to the release.
Marchers included three Officers for the Union members. Mark Luongo portrayed Maj. Hugh Hildebrandt of the 39th New York Infantry “Garibaldi Guards.” Dave Simmons portrayed Gen. Henry Hunt, Chief of Artillery. Bruce Form portrayed Gen. Edward Salomon of the 82nd Illinois Infantry.
“From Independence Hall members assembled at the ‘Lincoln the Emancipator’ statue located in Fairmont Park to lay wreaths in celebration of President Lincoln’s birthday, his achievements and his memory,” after which the Union League hosted a celebration of Lincoln’s birthday, according to the release.
