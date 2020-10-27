At the direction of Gov. Tom Wolf, and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Pennsylvania National Guard is mobilizing several hundred members in support of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management and to assist local agencies in protecting life, property and the right to peacefully assemble and protest, according to a release issued by Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, state public affairs officer for the Pennsylvania National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap.
“Assisting civil authorities during times of need is one of our core missions in the National Guard and our Citizen Soldiers and Airmen are well-trained and well-prepared to assist our commonwealth and our communities in any way we can. We are able to conduct operations in support of civil authorities to enhance local law enforcement’s ability to provide continued public safety and critical infrastructure security,” Hickox’s release reads.
