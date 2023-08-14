Travel back in time and enjoy the opportunity to visit six historic barns near Gettysburg.
The Historic Barns Tour of Gettysburg and Adams County is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to an Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) release. This event, hosted by HGAC, will be held rain or shine.
The tour includes privately-owned barns not usually open to the public. One of the barns on the tour served as a field hospital during the Battle of Gettysburg.
The tour begins at the historic Round Barn at 298 Cashtown Road, Biglerville. Participants should check in between 10 a.m. and noon, and will receive a booklet and map showing the locations of the barns on the tour.
After exploring the Round Barn and Farm Market, participants can then drive to any barn on the tour in any order, according to the release. The tour ends at 4 p.m.
“This tour is a family-friendly event,” the release reads.
Adults tickets are $35 in advance, or $40 on the day of the event. Youngsters under 18 are free but must be accompanied by an adult.
There will be a windshield scavenger hunt, “Barn Quest,” for students to identify architectural details of Pennsylvania barns.
“We hope that parents and grandparents will bring their kids to see inside these great old barns, “ said Event Chair Bob Mcilhenny. “Photographers, bring your cameras!”
Advance tickets may be purchased online until Sept. 14, through Eventbrite or visit HGAConline.org and click on the Barn Tour link.
Each barn on this tour will feature fun and educational activities. There will be a cider press and cider tastings, and demonstrations of timber framing techniques as well as the use of a shaving horse and draw knife.
Local artist Bobbie Becker, wood carver Frank Rauscher, and members of the Foothills Artists will display and sell their art works. The Panera Tatters will demonstrate tatting and lace making, and Civil War living history characters will tell of life in the mid-1800s, when the barns on the tour were built.
There will also be live music and performances of dances from the 19th century. Information about statewide barn preservation efforts will be presented by members of the Historic Barn and Farm Foundation of Pennsylvania (HBFF).
Ceramic artist Tom Starr will describe traditional brick-making techniques and talk about living in an old brick barn.
All the barns on the tour, except for the Round Barn, are of a construction style known as the Pennsylvania Barn and they all share two distinctive details.
First, the front of a Pennsylvania barn features an extension of the upper floor of the barn known as a forebay, built to overshoot and shelter the entrance to the stables on the lower level. The second common feature is a bank of earth built up against the rear wall of the barn to provide access for wagons to enter the upper floor of the barn.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the award-winning HGAC Barn Preservation Project and Grant Program. In 2020, the Henry A. Jordan Award was presented to HGAC by Preservation PA for its “outstanding historic preservation efforts at the local level.”
HGAC Preservation Committee Chair Curt Musselman noted, “HGAC has provided matching grant funding to over 40 owners of historic barns in Adams County, since 2013.”
HGAC is a nonprofit organization formed in 1975 to foster the preservation and interpretation of culturally significant structures and sites in Adams County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.