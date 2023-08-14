barn

This Pennsylvania bank barn is one of the barns included in this year’s HGAC’s Historic Barns Tour of Gettysburg and Adams County. It is barn #185 on the Adams County Barn Registry. (Submitted Photo)

Travel back in time and enjoy the opportunity to visit six historic barns near Gettysburg.

The Historic Barns Tour of Gettysburg and Adams County is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to an Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) release. This event, hosted by HGAC, will be held rain or shine.

