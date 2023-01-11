The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat’s office as of Dec. 29.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Samantha Okum, 25, of Chambersburg, was charged with one count of access device fraud Oct. 1, 2022, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Andrew Moore, 26, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of child pornography, criminal use of a communication device and unlawful contact with a minor Aug. 29, 2022, in Biglerville. The case was held for county court.
Jeremy Smith, 44, of Biglerville, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault to a child and six counts of simple assault Dec. 8, 2022, in Franklin Township. The case was held for county court.
Ellias Baltic, 39, of Boyds, Md., was charged with one count each of unsafe driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content between .10-.16 and operating a vehicle without rear lighting Nov. 24, 2022, in Liberty Township. The case was waived to county court.
Donald Eyler, 57, of Fairfield, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 15 mph and failure to drive within a single lane July 30, 2022, in Liberty Township. The case was waived to county court.
Charles Himes Jr., 40, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of strangulation, simple assault, harassment by physical means and communicating terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person Nov. 20, 2022, in Franklin Township. The case was held for county court.
John Long, 51, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, exceeding the posted speed limit by 22 mph and driving with an open container of alcohol in the vehicle Aug. 17, 2022, in Freedom Township. The case was waived to county court.
William Kidwell, 61, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of communicating terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, harassment by physical means and simple assault Oct. 21, 2022, in Franklin Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brian Lafferty, 55, of Biglerville, was charged with one count each of misusing 9-1-1 services and harassment by communication in an anonymous manner Oct. 23, 2022, in Menallen Township. The case was waived to county court.
Owen Truan, 22, of Hanover, was charged with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count of careless driving July 15, 2022, in Cumberland Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ruben Guzman-Valencia, 19, of Bendersville, was charged with one count each of criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and prowling at nighttime Aug. 7, 2022, in Bendersville. The case was waived to county court.
