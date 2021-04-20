Congressman John Joyce (PA-13) Monday introduced the Protecting Americans’ Safety, Security, and Privacy Over Repressive Tyranny (PASSPORT) Act, which would prohibit federal funds from being used to develop, implement, support, or endorse vaccine passports, according to a release from Joyce’s office.
“Safe and effective vaccines are important tools as our nation seeks to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic and restore our communities. As a doctor, I believe that every American who wants a vaccine should be able to get one – but that choice must remain solely with the individual,” said Joyce. “Like many Americans, I am alarmed by proposals encouraging ‘vaccine passports,’ which would be a dangerous and radical infringement on Americans’ fundamental rights. Today I introduced the Protecting Americans’ Safety, Security, and Privacy Over Repressive Tyranny (PASSPORT) Act to defend Americans’ medical freedom and prohibit taxpayer support for any attempt to restrict our liberties with vaccine passports. As a nation, we must safeguard our individual rights and prevent further government overreach into our health and privacy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.