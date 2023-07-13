The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of July 12.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Michael Hickey, 39, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open container of alcohol when prohibited, public drunkenness, and driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) above .16 May 6, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Brenda Pissas, 59, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a BAC between .10 and .16 April 9, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tyrone Yarbrough II, 35, of New Oxford, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use Sept. 7, 2022, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joseph McClair, 34, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of aggravated assault with intent to cause severe injury, simple assault, and harassment via physical contact June 8, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jordan Jenkins, 26, of Gaithersburg, Md., was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and disregarding a traffic lane Feb. 18, in Germany Township. The case was waived to county court.
Charles McGraw, 62, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC above .16, failure to report a crash, carrying a firearm without a permit, disregarding a traffic lane, and careless driving Dec. 23, 2022, in Mount Pleasant Township. The case was waived to county court.
