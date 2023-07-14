An upcoming Penn State Extension land-use webinar will focus on using cargo shipping containers to create housing.

Presenting the 75-minute webinar at noon July 19 will be Della Rucker, member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, a certified economic developer, and principal at the Wise Economy Workshop, according to a Penn State Extension Service release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.