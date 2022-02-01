Matthew L. Guthrie has been elected to the Barley Snyder firm’s partnership, according to a company release.
Guthrie’s move to partner became effective Jan. 1. Guthrie is a member of the firm’s Real Estate, Trusts & Estates and Business practice groups, according to the release.
He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and received his undergraduate degree from Penn State University.
Guthrie came to the firm in 2019 when his firm Guthrie, Nonemaker, Yingst & Hart joined Barley Snyder in its Hanover office, the release reads.
“I am proud to now be a partner at Barley Snyder,” Guthrie said. “Joining Barley Snyder was a great fit for us and enabled us to provide more services to our clients given the firm’s substantial resources and expertise.”
Barley Snyder managing partner said Guthrie’s elevation to partner is directly attributable to the work he’s performed since joining the firm.
“Matt’s work since he joined the firm has been precisely what we look for from our attorneys,” Jeff Lobach, Barley Snyder, said. “Adding him to our partnership signifies our commitment to him and what he can do for our clients.”
