ACNB Corporation announced David W. Cathell, executive vice president/treasurer and chief financial officer of ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank, intends to retire from all of his positions with the corporation and its subsidiaries effective the close of business on May 31, 2022, according to an ACNB release.
In addition to Cathell’s positions with ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank, he serves as vice president and treasurer of Russell Insurance Group Inc. ACNB Corporation is the financial holding company for ACNB Bank and Russell Insurance Group Inc., according to the release
Cathell, 67, joined the organization in 2005 and was named chief financial officer in 2007.
“Mr. Cathell has been with ACNB Corporation for 16 years. During this time, he has committed his professional life to the corporation as both the bank and the insurance agency have grown and evolved,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank president and chief executive officer. “His financial institution experience and knowledge have contributed to our successes, including the community bank acquisitions in Maryland in 2017 and 2020. We are sincerely thankful for his dedication and service over these years, and wish him the best as he looks forward to retirement.”
In alignment with the long-term executive management succession plans for ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank, Kaplan Partners, an executive search and board advisory firm headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, has been retained to initiate a formal comprehensive search to identify a successor for Cathell, according to the release. Cathell will continue to serve in his positions with ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries through the search process, as well as will assist during the subsequent transition, the release reads.
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, is the $2.7 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and Russell Insurance Group Inc., Westminster, Md. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, visit acnb.com, the release reads.
