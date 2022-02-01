ACNB Corporation, financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services Inc., announced record financial results with net income of $27,834,000 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, according to an ACNB release.
Compared to net income of $18,394,000 for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, this is an increase of $9,440,000 or 51.3 percent over comparable year-end period results, the release reads.
Basic earnings per share was $3.19 and $2.13 for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which is an increase of $1.06 or 49.8 percent, according to the release.
These record results for 2021 are primarily attributable to higher fee income and lesser loan loss provision compared to the year of 2020, as well as one-time merger expenses related to the acquisition of FCBI in the first quarter of 2020.
The corporation reported net income of $4,495,000 for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021. Compared to net income of $7,049,000 for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020, this is a decrease of $2,554,000 or 36.2 percent less than comparable period results. This decrease was largely attributable to the contraction of net interest income due to lower loan volume and rates, one-time expenses related to the core banking system conversion, and lower fee income primarily associated with reduced sales of residential mortgages as interest rates increased in 2021, according to the release
Basic earnings per share was $0.52 and $0.81 for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which is a decrease of $0.29 or 35.8 percent.
“2021 has proven to be a year of record earnings, which was not anticipated at the outset given the COVID-19 pandemic environment. Despite the continued challenges faced due to the pandemic, ACNB Corporation ended the year with earnings of nearly $28 million, a 3 percent increase in the cash dividends paid per common share to the Corporation’s shareholders, and a safe and sound organization with solid capital, liquidity and asset quality,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation president and chief executive officer. “By the end of the third quarter of 2021, ACNB Bank was fortunate to no longer have in effect any temporary loan modifications or deferrals due to the pandemic for any customers, which is a reflection of the resolve of the communities served. Moreover, as the year progressed, PPP loans were either forgiven or paid off resulting in only $18.5 million remaining at December 31, 2021, from total PPP loan originations of approximately $223 million. These efforts, among others, to assist bank customers during the pandemic required much staff time and dedication, but is a testimony to our commitment as a community banking organization.
“As 2022 begins, there are a number of exciting initiatives on the horizon as we refocus our energies on strategic initiatives to grow both organically and inorganically. ACNB Bank’s core system conversion in September 2021 was a major component of the ongoing core and digital banking transformation project in support of growth. The bank also recently announced construction plans for a new Upper Adams office in the Biglerville, Pennsylvania, community to effectively consolidate three existing office locations later this year. In addition, the insurance agency subsidiary has changed its name and rebranded as ACNB Insurance Services Inc. effective January 1, 2022, to better align its identity with ACNB Corporation and ACNB Bank. 2022 will have its own challenges as the year unfolds, but it has begun with momentum and vigor to further our vision to be the independent financial services provider of choice in the core markets served by building relationships and finding solutions.”
Revenues
Total revenues, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, were $93,930,000 or an increase of 1 percent over total revenues of $93,002,000 for 2020. Total interest income for 2021 was $78,159,000, or a decrease of 8.4 percent, as compared to total interest income of $85,290,000 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, primarily due to 2021 market interest rate decreases in conjunction with lower loan volume.
Loans
Total loans outstanding were $1,468,427,000 at Dec. 31, 2021. Year over year, loans outstanding decreased by $169,357,000, or 10.3 percent, since Dec. 31, 2020. The decrease in loans year over year is largely attributable to the forgiveness of PPP loans, sale of most new residential mortgages, and payoff of loans in the residential mortgage, consumer and government lending portfolios. Conversely, new loan production for all business lines totaled $423,965,000 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, which is an increase of 19.4 percent over the year of 2020.
Despite the intense competition in the corporation’s market areas, there is a continued management focus on asset quality and disciplined underwriting standards in the loan origination process. As a result of sound loan risk metrics, combined with low credit losses in the portfolio, the provision for loan losses for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, was $50,000 and the allowance for loan losses stood at $19,033,000 at Dec. 31, 2021.
Deposits
Total deposits were $2,426,389,000 at Dec. 31, 2021. Deposits increased by $240,864,000, or 11.0 percent, from Dec. 31, 2020. These results are primarily attributable to continued, slow economic conditions increasing the level of deposits held by existing and new customers, including the segment of municipal depositors.
Net interest income and margin
Net interest income decreased by $1,824,000 to $71,244,000 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, a decrease of 2.5 percent in comparison to the year ended Dec. 31, 2020. The net interest margin for 2021 was 2.82 percent, compared to 3.35 percent for the same period of 2020.
Both net interest income and the net interest margin were negatively impacted by market rate decreases in tandem with lesser loans as a percentage in the earning asset mix, as well as more lower yielding investments and liquidity assets.
Noninterest income
Noninterest income for 2021 was $22,686,000, an increase of $2,752,000 or 13.8 percent over the prior year ended Dec. 31, 2020. The increase was broad based and included both fee income from the sale of residential mortgage loans and revenue from wealth management activities, which grew 18.6 percent in comparison to the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and reached $3,169,000 for 2021.
Noninterest expense
Noninterest expense for 2021 was $58,861,000, a decrease of $2,299,000 or 3.8 percent over the prior year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and due mainly to one-time merger expenses incurred in 2020 and continued expense management.
Dividends
Quarterly cash dividends paid to ACNB Corporation shareholders in 2021 totaled $8,968,000 in the aggregate, or $1.03 per common share, including the special cash dividend of $0.02 per common share paid on June 15, 2021. On a per common share basis, there was a year-over-year increase of 3 percent in cash dividends paid to ACNB Corporation shareholders from 2020 to 2021. In 2020, ACNB Corporation paid a $1.00 dividend per common share for total dividends paid to shareholders in the aggregate amount of $8,685,000.
COVID-19 pandemic
As previously reported, ACNB Corporation implemented numerous initiatives to support and protect employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. These efforts continue with current information and guidelines related to ongoing COVID-19 initiatives and communications available at acnb.com.
As of Sept. 30, 2021, ACNB Corporation’s community banking subsidiary, ACNB Bank, no longer had any temporary loan modifications or deferrals for either commercial or consumer customers, furthering the positive trend of improvement in 2021.
In comparison, at Dec. 31, 2020, the bank had outstanding approvals for temporary loan modifications and deferrals for 48 loans totaling $36,123,155 in principal balances, representing 2.2 percent of the total loan portfolio.
Paycheck Protection
Program
ACNB Bank serves as an active participant in the PPP, as authorized initially by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and subsequently by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. As of Dec. 31, 2021, ACNB Bank had closed and funded 2,217 PPP loans totaling $223,036,703, resulting in approximately $9,500,000 in total fee income.
Of this fee income amount, $2,875,000, before costs, was recognized in 2020 and another $5,627,000, before costs, was recognized in 2021 as an adjustment to interest income yield, with the remainder to be recognized in future quarters as an adjustment to interest income yield. At Dec. 31, 2021, there was an outstanding balance of $18,540,986 in PPP loans as a result of forgiveness and repayments to date. Currently, the Bank is assisting the remainder of PPP customers with the processing of applications for loan forgiveness through the Small Business Administration (SBA).
