ACNB Bank recently welcomed Brett D. Fulk as executive vice president/chief strategy officer.

In this role, he is responsible for management of the bank’s functional areas of community banking and marketing, as well as initiatives related to strategic planning and revenue enhancement, according to an ACNB release. This new position is also integral to the bank’s long-term executive management succession planning with the retirement of Executive Vice President/Chief Community Banking Officer Thomas R. Stone slated for May 2023.

