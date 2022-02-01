ACNB Corporation, financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services Inc., announced the board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of ACNB Corporation common stock payable on March 15, to shareholders of record as of March 1, according to an ACNB release.
This per share amount reflects a 4 percent increase over the same quarter of 2021 and will result in aggregate dividend payments of approximately $2.3 million to ACNB Corporation shareholders in the first quarter of 2022. Compared to a year ago, ACNB Corporation paid a $0.25 dividend per common share in the first quarter of 2021, the release reads.
“ACNB Corporation has a long history of providing shareholders with continuous and meaningful quarterly cash dividends. In continuance of this history and in recognition of the significance of shareholder investment in our company, the board of directors declared the quarterly dividend of $0.26 per common share for the second consecutive quarter,” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation president and chief executive officer. “Looking forward, there is still uncertainty ahead given the economic landscape. At ACNB Corporation, however, our community banking and insurance agency subsidiaries have proven to be resilient over time and will continue to focus efforts on both organic and inorganic growth in 2022 to further our commitment to our customers, shareholders and communities.”
ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, is the $2.8 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, and ACNB Insurance Services Inc., of Westminster, Md., according to the release.
Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 20 community banking offices, located in the four southcentral Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin and York, as well as loan offices in Lancaster and York, Pa., and Hunt Valley, Md.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.