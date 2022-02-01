The York Water Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1949 per share, JT Hand, president and chief executive officer, is quoted as saying in a water company release.
The dividend is payable April 14, to shareholders as of record date Feb. 28, according to the release
“This is the 605th consecutive dividend to be paid by The York Water Company,” the release reads.
York Water, which is the oldest publicly traded company in the nation, has never missed a dividend in over 200 years, according to the release.
“This is believed to be the longest record of consecutive dividends in America,” the release reads.
