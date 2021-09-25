After a year of online classes, Conewago Valley School District (CVSD) is putting new emphasis into online etiquette.
Whether its balancing screen time, protecting personal information, refusing the urge to be a cyber bully, or being conscious of their digital footprint, CVSD students will hopefully come to understand their responsibilities as digital citizens through a new series of courses, spanning kindergarten through 12th grade, said Sharon Perry, Conewago Valley School District assistant superintendent.
“If we’re providing each student with a device and we’re going to promote the creative opportunities that come along with technology, we also need to educate them about the other side,” said Perry.
In the new curriculum approved by the school board Monday, educators will incorporate two 20- to 45-minute age-appropriate segments into their teaching.
Digital citizenship lessons will likely not be graded, but will help to shape conversations in class, she said.
“Some students might not talk about it with their parents. They feel they will get in trouble for what they do online,” she said. “We don’t want this to be a fear tactic. It’s about awareness and opportunities to protect kids.”
Prior to the board’s vote, CVSD teachers have touched on digital citizenship as it pertains to their classes. The approved curriculum is researched-based, all-encompassing for students of all ages, and meets the requirements for E-Rate and Children’s Information Protection Act funding, Perry said.
From kindergarten through graduation, digital citizenship lessons will become more nuanced. In the early years of education, extra emphasis will be placed on how to disengage with technology.
In kindergarten, students will learn to balance social development and time with devices. By the time they graduate, students will learn how to respond to hate speech online, and the power and responsibility of their digital footprint, Perry said.
“We’re not telling children what they should believe, just teaching behaviors within the community so students can protect themselves and each other,” Perry said.
As students grow, classes will incorporate best practices for how to engage with others while playing games, in chat rooms or forums and on social media.
“When students are at the intermediate school, we’re seeing the beginnings of cyber bullying, some setting up accounts, perhaps without their parents’ knowledge. We want to teach students how to manage it and deal with it,” Perry said.
During intermediate and middle school years, students often begin to differentiate themselves from the pack while simultaneously looking for like-minded peers, forming tribes of sorts, Perry said.
An online environment provides shortcuts in a search for belonging but should be approached with respect and caution. Not everyone on these forums can be trusted, she said.
“We try to teach students how to identify creepy behavior online, when people ask for too much information about your family or ask for an address, phone number, Social Security or bank account information,” she said.
Online environments also create echo chambers, sometimes artificially reinforcing beliefs of unanimous support for controversial ideas. Students and even adults can become empowered by this perceived support. Combined with distance and anonymity, students feel empowered to say things they might not in public, she said.
“They’re in that awkward stage of development, but behind a screen you can make yourself out to be something you’re not,” Perry said.
Sometimes, this leads to negative, derogatory and aggressive comments toward others. In a digital world, those do not disappear quite so easily, Perry said.
“They need to understand they could do something at 13 years of age that could impact their ability to go to college or become employed because your values don’t align with those of your employer,” she said. “You might delete it, but someone else can take a screenshot of that. Whether it’s racist, sexist or discriminating against LGBTQ+ or other religions, it can be problematic.”
