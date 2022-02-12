The COVID-19 testing site at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services will close Sunday.
The WellSpan-operated site reopened last fall when COVID-19 cases began to spike.
“Volumes have dropped significantly,” WellSpan Vice President of Diagnostic Services and Service Line Development Niki Hinckle said.
The site’s usage peaked on Jan. 5, with 379 people receiving tests, Hinckle said. The average number currently is about 30 tests per day, said Hinckle.
Throughout the WellSpan system, about 300 people per day are receiving COVID-19 tests, Hinckle said. The healthcare system was administering more than 1,700 tests per day at the end of December and into early January. WellSpan operates healthcare facilities in Adams, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can receive a test at a WellSpan Urgent Care site, Hinckle said. The Adams County Urgent Care site is located at 455 S. Washington St., Gettysburg.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are also on the decline, Hinckle said.
“We had been at a number as high as 550 during some of the surge,” she said. “They are still high but they dropped down to about 250 patients being hospitalized.”
The COVID-19 testing site was beneficial to WellSpan because people receiving tests stayed in their cars and didn’t mingle with others, said Hinckle.
“We did not want them coming into the emergency room possibly affecting those who truly needed to be seen,” she said.
The site’s closing does not mean the pandemic is over.
“We are not out of the pandemic yet. We are still encouraging patients to wear masks, social distance and, most importantly, get the vaccine,” she said.
When the WellSpan testing site at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services closed earlier in the pandemic, the healthcare system packed up all of its equipment and vacated the property. WellSpan spent about a week repositioning equipment when it was determined the testing site should be reopened.
This time, they are keeping everything in place should cases spike again.
“We want to be ready to go and get staffing in place as soon as possible in case that comes to be,” Hinckle said.
Hinckle encourages everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“About 90 percent of people getting treated for COVID in emergency rooms are unvaccinated,” she said.
Fifty-two percent of Adams County residents have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.