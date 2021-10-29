When Sharon Perry took over as the Conewago Valley School District’s acting superintendent, it was actually a two-for-one deal.
Perry was announced as the Adams County Technical Institute acting superintendent at the monthly joint operating committee meeting Wednesday. She replaces Christopher Rudisill, the same former administrator she is filling in for as acting superintendent at Conewago Valley.
“There are no procedures written for this situation,” said Shawn Eckenrode, ACTI administrative director. “Since it’s New Oxford’s turn in the rotation, she stepped up.”
Perry is no stranger to the ACTI board. For the last year and a half, she has attended meetings as an interested observer. Prior to becoming an assistant superintendent at Conewago Valley in the first quarter of 2020, Perry spent nine years as a director of career and technical education at State College School District, where she built a professional relationship with Eckenrode. She also taught five years at a career and technical school.
“Career and tech ed is a small family in Pennsylvania,” she said. “I’ve been coming to meetings and we’ve been talking shop. I love it. This is almost like coming home.”
Eckenrode and his staff manage operations at ACTI, but the board requires a school commissioned officer to oversee meetings and make policy recommendations, said Perry. The superintendent of record also signs unsatisfactory teacher evaluations and manages expulsions, among other responsibilities, Eckenrode said.
The position is filled annually by one of the five superintendents of the participating districts, Bermudian Springs, Fairfield, Gettysburg, Littlestown and New Oxford.
Littlestown Superintendent Chris Bigger sat in the seat during the school’s first year of operation, beginning in January of 2020. Rudisill took over the leadership role in July of 2021 and Perry will remain there through the one-year term or until she serves a superintendent role for Conewago Valley.
