Belco Community Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 2022 Elton “Miller” Peterman Scholarship program for high school seniors and those continuing their college education, according to a Belco release.
A total of $5,000 will be awarded to five students, three graduating high school seniors, and two members who are continuing their college education, according to the release.
The Elton “Miller” Peterman scholarship program is named after Belco’s founding father Elton “Miller” Peterman, who was a true visionary. He and several other employees of the former Bell Telephone Company pooled their funds to establish Harrisburg Belco Federal Credit Union in 1939, according to the release.
“Creating opportunities for our youth to succeed is an important part of our commitment to the community,” says Paul Perini III, senior vice president of retail operations for Belco Community Credit Union. “Our annual scholarship program is designed to recognize and assist future generations as they aspire to reach their goals and ultimate dreams.”
To be eligible, applicants must be a Belco member, a graduating high school senior or a college student, and must have a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA. In addition to a completed online application, requirements include: a 300-word essay and proof of college admittance/enrollment, according to the release.
Online applications must be submitted no later than midnight on Tuesday, March 1. For more information and to apply, visit www.belco.org/scholarship-program.
