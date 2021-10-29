Diana Biesecker of Gettysburg has been placed on the Gettysburg College Dean’s Honor List for outstanding academic achievement in the spring semester. Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the college’s dean’s honor list.
———
Robert Moul, from McSherrystown, is one of five Lebanon Valley College students to participate in the creation of the 2021 Flying Dutchmen Ale. The five science majors worked with Snitz Creek Brewery to create a recipe and brew the traditional ale served at homecoming. Moul, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is working toward a bachelor of science in ACS chemistry and neuroscience.
———
Gettysburg resident Jenna Leedy has enrolled at James Madison University for the fall semester. Leedy selected major is marketing. Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.
———
The following local students made the dean’s list for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC. Local students include: Deanna Best of Fairfield; Kyle Prager of Biglerville; Amy Donahue of Gettysburg; Ashley Prager of Gettysburg; and Elizabeth Caples of Littlestown.
Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today’s increasingly technical, global workplace.
———
The following students have been named to the Central Penn College Dean’s List for the summer term:
• Ashley Dell of Littlestown, majoring in business administration.
• Jessica Greenbank of Gettysburg, majoring in paralegal.
• Keeley Retchloff of Gettysburg, majoring in business administration.
• Rachel Russell of Littlestown, majoring in paralegal.
• Jeremy Sanders of Aspers, majoring in information technology.
• Sarah Topper of Gettysburg, majoring in business administration.
Of the students who took classes, 35 percent made the dean’s list. To qualify for the designation, an undergraduate student must carry six or more credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better for the term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.