More than 100 Lebanon Valley College students representing academic departments across campus displayed their academic and creative work to an audience of faculty, peers, trustees, and administrators during the recent annual Inquiry Symposium.
Local students include:
• Margaret Mailey of East Berlin, a graduate of Dover Area High School who is pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology, presented research titled Intellectual Humility: Connections to Reasoning, Cognitive Attitudes, and Irrational Beliefs.
• Robert Moul of McSherrystown, a graduate of New Oxford High School who is pursuing a bachelor of science in chemistry and bachelor of science in ACS chemistry and neuroscience, presented research titled Synthesis of Novel Adenosine 2b Receptor Antagonists.
Bridget Rutkowski of Arendtsville, a graduate of Biglerville High School who is pursuing a bachelor of science in Interaction design, presented research titled What is the right age to allow gender confirmation surgery.
———
Emily Christmann of New Oxford, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Christmann was initiated at Frostburg State University. Christmann is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
———
Jennifer Waldo from McSherrystown is a candidate to graduate from Utah State University with a bachelor of science in communicative disorders and deaf education. Waldo is eligible to earn a degree from Utah State University and is among the 6,588 students eligible to receive degrees and certificates.
———
A total of 1,021 students, including Caleb Speelman, of York Springs, received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania at a recent commencement ceremony at Eiler-Martin Stadium.
———
The following students are among over 620 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the spring semester.
To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
The following local students were named to the President’s List:
Grace Lustig, a Sophomore Elementary Education major from Biglerville.
Hannah Risser, a Junior Biology major from Aspers.
———
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania recently celebrated 104 graduating nursing students with a nursing pinning ceremony in Haas Center for the Arts on campus. Nursing students receive their pin through a “pinning ceremony” which is a way to celebrate their accomplishments as well as a way to look forward to their future as professional nurses. The groups of 104 students included: Ashley Hager of Gettysburg; Laiken Kennedy of Gettysburg; and Kaylie Smith of East Berlin.
———
Lebanon Valley College recently recognized more than 20 Gold Community Service Award recipients. The Gold Award recognizes students who have recorded at least 100 community service hours and taken part in an approved service trip or recorded at least 250 total hours, with 100 or more served in the community.
Local students include:
Robert Moul of McSherrystown, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in chemistry and bachelor of science in ACS chemistry and neuroscience.
Daelyn Stabler of Abbottstown, a graduate of New Oxford High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in biology.
———
Bloomsburg University’s Nu Chapter of Chi Alpha Epsilon, the National Honor Society that recognizes the academic achievements of college students in access and scholar programs, recently celebrated the induction of 10 new members, including Emma Landis from Gettysburg.
———
Jonathan Harris, a Junior Film & Digital Storytelling major from Fairfield, was among approximately 750 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
———
Incoming students have enrolled at McDaniel College as members of the Class of 2026. This list includes: Hira Khan of Littlestown, a graduate of Littlestown Senior High School who plans to study Biomedical Science; and Jaiden Sickle-Purdy of Gettysburg, a graduate of Littlestown Senior High School who plans to study Biology.
———
Summer Alexis Slusser, of Aspers, earned an Albright College master of arts degree in special education this spring. A graduate of Biglerville High School, Slusser graduates as a member of the Class of 2022.
———
Branden Matassa, of Gettysburg, was recognized by Lebanon Valley College as part of the successful staff of the student newspaper, La Vie Collegienne. Matassa is a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School and is pursuing a bachelor of arts in applied history. Matassa held the position of On the Go Editor.
———
Megan Eppleman, a native of Gettysburg, was recently initiated into the University of Alabama Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society recently welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities.
———
Southern New Hampshire University recently named students to the winter 2022 dean’s list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list. Local students named to the list include Hannah Myers of Aspers and Alejandra Lupian of Bendersville.
———
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) recently named the following students to its winter president’s list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list. Local students named to the list include:
Courtney Leese of McSherrystown
Christopher Krepps of Gettysburg
Betsy Groft of New Oxford
Ashton Huggins of East Berlin
Courtney Horner of Gardners
Trista McAleavy of Gettysburg
Samantha Pickett of Littlestown
Chaundra Cerreto of Gettysburg
Sebastian Barchak of Abbottstown
———
Rachael Erdman of East Berlin, is one of more than 40 doctor of physical therapy students who marked their academic success and achievements as part of Lebanon Valley College’s recent 153rd Commencement Weekend. Erdman received a doctor of physical therapy. Erdman is a graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
———
Amanda Thomas of New Oxford was recently inducted into the Central Penn College Chapter of the Gamma Beta Phi National Honor Society. The Central Penn College Chapter of the Gamma Beta Phi (GBP) National Honor Society recently inducted its newest members in a ceremony held at the Capital Blue Cross Theatre on campus.
———
Wilkes University recently awarded over 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 75th spring commencement ceremonies. Local students awarded include: Kirsten Ambrose, of Littlestown, received a Master of Science in Education; and Trystan Griffith, of Fairfield, received a Bachelor of Arts in History.
———
Ashley Simpson, of East Berlin, a management major at Grove City College, was named to the Dean’s List. Ashley is a 2021 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School and is the daughter of Andrew and Cynthia Simpson.
———
The following are local Misericordia University student participated in the recent commencement ceremony: Anna Fostik, Gettysburg, Occupational Therapy, MS.
———
More than 70 York College students were presented with awards during the annual Student Recognition Ceremony. They included:
Lindsay Boritz, of Littlestown, a 2023 graduate majoring in Secondary Mathematics, received the Blasi Family Book Credit.
Kylie Good, of East Berlin, a 2022 graduate majoring in Supply Chain Operations Management, received the American Production & Inventory Control Society / Donald F. Hess Award.
Kyllie Good, of East Berlin, a 2022 graduate majoring in Supply Chain Operations Management, received the Student Senate Service Award.
———
Wilkes University student Trystan Griffith of Fairfield was recognized during the recent 2022 Academic Awards Ceremony. Griffith received the Outstanding Adult Learner Award. Griffith subsequently received a bachelor’s degree in history with minors in sociology and women’s and gender studies at the 75th annual Wilkes University Commencement ceremony.
———
Eastern Mennonite University recently awarded 408 degrees at the 2022 Commencement. Local students earning degrees included:
Colin McNeal, of Littlestown, earned a Bachelor of Science in Leadership and Organizational Management
Cortney Suerdieck, of Gettysburg, earned a Master of Science in Nursing in Leadership and School Nurse
