Bryce Schneider was honored by the Fairfield Lions Club as the Student of the Month for December 2020.
Schneider is the son of Doug and Holly Schneider of Fairfield. During his high school career Schneider has been involved in the following school activities: varsity soccer, 9, 11; track and field, 9-11; Prom Committee, 10-11; and National Honor Society, 10-12.
Schneider has also been involved in the following activities outside of school: Youth Leader at St. James Lutheran, 2016-present; CARES Breakfast (Soup Kitchen), 2016-2019; and REACH Work Camp, 2016-2019.
Schneider is currently dual enrolled at Penn State Mont Alto. His future plans are to attend school for cybersecurity and analytics at Penn State University Park.
Each month the Fairfield Lions Club honors a senior as the Lions Student of the Month. Students are nominated by the faculty and selected for demonstrating self-discipline, a commitment to health, respect for others, compassion, good judgment, responsibility, honesty, scholarship, trustworthiness and involvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.